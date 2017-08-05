The Red and White Sox were facing off again. The Red Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Carlos Rodon for the White Sox. ERod hasn’t been able to get a win since he came back from the DL and the same would be true last night as he ended up with a no decision. The game was tied and once again headed to extra innings. Mitch Moreland had the day off, but then he came in to the game in extra innings. He came the hero as he hit a homer in the 11th to have the Red Sox walking off!

The game stayed scoreless until the 4th inning when Rodriguez gave up a 2 run RBI double to Delmonico. Red 0-2. The Red Sox got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 5th when Chris Young hit an RBI single to score Devers from 3rd. Red 1-2. The Red Sox tied it up in the 6th when Nunez hit a lead off home run. Red 2-2. Rodriguez was done after 6 innings and the rest of the game would be in the hands of the bullpen.

Addison Reed entered the game for the 7th inning and he pitched himself a scoreless inning. Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 8th and then Kimbrel came out for the 9th. Kimbrel got in a little of trouble to start the inning, but then struck out the last two batters to keep the White Sox off the board. The Red Sox weren’t able to score in the bottom of the 9th, so the game went to extras. Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless 10th inning and then Heath Hembree came out for the 11th. Hembree also got himself into trouble when he gave up a walk and a single to begin the inning. However the Red Sox got the next three outs, including a fantastic throw from Vazquez to catch Delmonico off th bag at second. In the bottom of the 11th, Mitch Moreland came to the plate. Moreland was put in the game at first base in the 10th and then he became the official hero. Moreland hit a solo home run to have the Red Sox celebrating walk off style!

Red Sox 3 White Sox 2 BOXSCORE F/11

WP: Hembree (2-3) LP: Bummer (0-2)