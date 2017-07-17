Game 1 Summary:

The Sox had Rick Porcello facing off against CC Sabathia, who is fresh off the DL. Porcello pitched one of his best outings to date, however Sabathia just pitched better on the other side. The Yankees scored two runs in the top of the 4th when Porcello gave up an RBI sac fly to Choi and then an RBI single to Torreyes. Sox 0-2. The Yankees scored their 3rd and final run in the 5th when Porcello gave up a solo homerun to Gregorius. Sox 0-3. Sabathia pitched through 6 innings and looked like he is set to be a positive presence in the rotation. Porcello also pitched through 6 innings and even though he pitched a quality start, he didn’t get any run support and was looking down the barrel of a loss. The Sox bullpen kept the score where it was at, but the Sox bats weren’t able to stage a comeback. The Sox got shutout in the day game and would need in a win in the night game to split the series.

Red Sox 0 Yankees 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Sabathia (8-3) LP: Porcello (4-12) SV: Chapman (9)

Game 2 Summary:

The Sox had one final game with the Yankees to finish off the 4 game series. The Sox had David Price on the mound vs. Masahiro Tanaka for the Yankees. Price continued to pitch well and pitched 8 strong, scoreless innings. Tanaka didn’t pitch horribly, but he ended up giving up 3 runs to have the Sox easily cruise to victory. The Sox got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the 3rd when Mookie Betts hit a 2 run homer. Sox 2-0. The Sox grabbed their 3rd and final run in the bottom of the 6th when Pedroia hit an RBI single to score Betts. Sox 3-0. Tanaka pitched a complete game, however he was no match for Price. Price got through 8 innings without giving up a run, even though part of that credit should go to Jackie Bradley Jr. Aaron Judge hit a ball that looked like it was heading for the bleachers in the top of the 8th. Jackie ran the ball down, timed his jump just right and grabbed the ball from just over the outfield wall. It’s one of the best catches I have ever seen in all the years I have watched baseball. Craig Kimbrel came out for the 9th inning and the Yankees wouldn’t get to him this time. As of last night, the Yankees have never been shut out. Kimbrel smashed that streak when he pitched a scoreless inning to give him the save and the Sox the win.

Red Sox 3 Yankees 0 BOXSCORE

WP: Price (5-2) LP: Tanaka (7-9) SV: Kimbrel (24)