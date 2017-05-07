The Sox had lost two games in a row and looked to right the ship on Saturday with Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Nick Tepesch for the Twins. The Sox offense beat up on Tepesch and he didn’t last two innings. Porcello pitched 7 strong and the Sox easily cruised to victory.

The game broke wide open in the 2nd inning when the Sox would end up scoring 8 runs. They would score all their runs with two outs in the inning. The first run was scored when Chris Young hit a solo home run. Leon got on by way of an error and then everything went wrong for Tepesch. Pedroia then hit a basing clearing double to put the Sox up 4-0. Benintendi then hit a 2 run RBI double. Sox 6-0. Tepesch was done for the day and the rest of the game would be in the hands of the bullpen. The Sox weren’t done scoring yet though as Ramirez hit an RBI single and then Moreland hit an RBI double. Sox ended the inning up 8-0.

Porcello did give up a single run in the bottom of the 3rd when he allowed a solo home run to Grossman. Sox 8-1. It would be the only run Porcello would give up in his 7 innings of work. The Sox would get that run back in the 5th when Chris Young hit his 2nd solo home run of the game. Sox 9-1. The Sox tacked on another run in the 7th inning when Josh Rutledge hit an RBI single to score Leon. Sox 10-1.

Porcello was done after 7 innings. His pitching line for the night was 109 pitches, 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 BB and 6 Ks. Ben Taylor came out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning before the Sox got back to scoring. The Sox scored their 11th and final run in the top of the 9th when Sandy Leon hit a solo home run of his own. Leon has struggled at the plate this season, so I am sure that homer felt extra good to him. Sox 11-1. Fernando Abad came out for the 9th and has an easy 1-2-3 inning to finish off the game.

Red Sox 11 Twins 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Porcello (2-4) LP: Tepesch (0-1)