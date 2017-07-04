The Red Sox headed down to hot, hot, hot Texas to take on the Rangers for a 3 game series. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Martin Perez for the Rangers. Porcello has struggled this year, however he was able to put together a quality start last night. Porcello left the game in the 7th in line for the win. Kimbrel blew a rare save, but then the Sox bats took the lead back for good in the 11th inning.

Porcello ended up giving up a single run in the 1st inning when Elvis Andrus came home on a wild pitch. Sox 0-1. The Sox returned the favor and scored two runs off of Perez in the 2nd when Pedroia hit a 2 run RBI single. Sox 2-1. The Rangers ended up tying up the game in the bottom of the 4th when Odor hit a solo home run off of Porcello. Sox 2-2. The Sox got the lead back for Porcello in the 6th when Leon scored on a wild pitch and then Pedroia hit another 2 run RBI single. Sox 5-2.

Porcello finished out the 6th inning and then headed back out for the 7th. Porcello got an out, but then his night was done when he gave up a solo home run to Gomez. Sox 5-3. Matt Barnes came out and got the two outs to finish off the inning and close the book on Porcello’s outing. Porcello’s pitching line for the night was 110 pitches, 6.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB and 3 Ks. Joe Kelly came out and pitched a scoreless 8th and then handed the ball over to Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel has been so dominant this season that it was probably just a matter of time before he looked just a little human. Kimbrel gave up a lead off home run to old friend Mike Napoli to tie the game 5-5. Pedroia was not only great at the plate last night as he made a miraculous play to make sure the game stayed tied. Kimbrel finished off the inning and we were on to extras. Heath Hembree came out and pitched an effortless, scoreless 10th inning and then the Sox offense got to work in the 11th. Lin walked and then Betts hit a double to get Lin over to third base. The Rangers intentionally walked Pedroia and Benintendi came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Benintendi hit a bloop single that scored Lin and Betts. The Sox were up 7-5 and now it was Heath Hembree’s job to close it out. Hembree had a 1-2-3 including two strikeouts to finish off the game. It took 11 innings, but a win is a win.

Red Sox 7 Rangers 5 F/11 BOXSCORE

WP: Hembree (1-2) LP: Frieri (0-1)