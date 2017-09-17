After both teams almost played two games worth of innings the night before, they were back at it on Saturday night at the Trop. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Alex Cobb for the Rays. Porcello pitched into the 8th inning and had a really strong outing. Cobb pitched a strong outing as well, but when the Rays could only score one run in the game, he ended up with the loss.

The Sox got on the board first when Mookie Betts hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning off of Cobb. Sox 1-0. The game was well pitched on both sides, so it stayed 1-0 until the top of the 6th inning when the Sox were able to snag a couple more runs. Mookie Betts hit an RBI single to chase Cobb from the game and then Devers hit an RBI double to have the Sox up 3-0.

Porcello not only kept the Rays off the board, but he also was really efficient with his pitches. Porcello went back for the 8th inning and he wasn’t even close to 100 pitches. Porcello gave up a lead off double to start the inning. When Porcello issued a walk with one out in the inning, Farrell went out to get him. Addison Reed came out of the pen to finish off the inning. Reed gave up an RBI groundout to Kiermaier to have the Rays finally be on the board. Reed got the 2 outs the team needed to finish the inning and close the book on Porcello’s outing. Porcello’s pitching line was 94 pitches, 7.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB and 3 Ks. That would end up being all the Rays could muster though as Kimbrel came out of the pen for the 9th and had an easy breezy 1-2-3 inning with 2 Ks to get the win and the save.

Red Sox 3 Rays 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Porcello (10-17) LP: Cobb (11-10) SV: Kimbrel (33)