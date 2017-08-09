The Red Sox have a tiny, two game series with the Rays before heading up to New York to face the Yankees. The Sox had their ace, Chris Sale, on the mound last night vs. Austin Pruitt for the Rays. Sale absolutely dominated the Rays and pitched 8 stellar innings. The Sox bats only needed to give him one run of support to get the win, but they were generous and gave him two. The Yankees lost last night, so now the Sox are sitting pretty up 4 games in the AL East.

Chris Sale had a rare bad outing last time on the mound, but that didn’t become a trend when he pitched last night. Sale continued to look like the only real contender for the 2017 Cy Young. The Sox bats gave him a single run of support in the top of the 4th inning when Devers hit an RBI groundout to score Pedroia from third base. Sox 1-0. Sale on the other side wouldn’t let the Rays even think of scoring. He pitched 8 solid, dominant innings. His pitching line was 112 pitches, 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB and 13 Ks. Basically, he was lights out. Sale was done after 8 innings and then the Sox gave closer Craig Kimbrel an insurance run when they in the top of the 9th. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI single to score Bogaerts from third. Kimbrel came out in the 9th and continued the domination where Sale left off. Kimbrel struck out the side to get his 28th save and the win for the Sox.

Red Sox 2 Rays 0 BOXSCORE

WP: Sale (14-4) LP: Pruitt (6-3) SV: Kimbrel (28)