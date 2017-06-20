The Red Sox hoped to take all their momentum from their series with the Astros into Kansas City. The Yankees were off last night, so the Sox would either move into sole possession of 1st place or sole possession of 2nd place. The Sox had Hector Velazquez on the mound vs. Jason Hammel of the Royals. Velazquez pitched pretty well and left the line with the game tied. The Sox bullpen had a rare hiccup as the Royals scored twice in the bottom of the 7th to take the lead for good. The only offense that the Sox could muster was a 2 run homer from Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Royals jumped out to the lead first when Hosmer hit a 2 run homer off of Velazquez in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The Sox were able to tie the game up in the top of the 4th when Bradley Jr. hit a 2 run homer of his own. Sox 2-2. Velazquez kept the game tied and pitched into the 6th inning. Hector got one out and then was pulled in favor of Fernando Abad. Abad didn’t record an out and issued a single and a walk before he was pulled for Blaine Boyer. Boyer got the two outs the team needed to keep the game tied. Boyer went back out for the 7th inning and wasn’t as lucky this time around. Boyer allowed the Royals to score twice when he gave up RBI singles to Merrifield and Cain. Boyer was pulled and Robby Scott was in to finish off the inning. Scott got the 3rd out to end the inning, but the damage had already been done. Sox 2-4. The Sox had a chance with the bases loaded in the top of the 8th, however Vazquez ended up grounding out to end the inning. Because Pedroia is hurt and Chris Young pinch hit for Sandoval, the Sox didn’t have a utility infielder, so Vazquez stayed in the game and played 3rd base while Leon got behind the plate. Austin Maddox came out to pitch the bottom of the 8th, however the Sox bats didn’t have a rally in their bones and the Royals won the series opener with ease.

Red Sox 2 Royals 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Hammel (4-6) LP: Boyer (0-1) SV: Herrera (16)