The Red Sox have made a habit lately of planning extra innings, but thankfully that would not be the case last night. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz vs. Aaron Sanchez of the Jays. The game would take a quick 2 hours and 47 minutes, which was a breath of fresh air for the Sox. Pomeranz continued to pitch well in 2017 and the Sox gave him enough run support and then some to have the home team easily win.

The Sox bats struck the scoreboard first when they scored four runs in the 2nd inning. Marrero hit a 2 run RBI single followed by a 2 run RBI single from Pedroia. Sox 4-0. The Sox added on a 5th run in the 4th inning when Pedroia hit an RBI infield single. Sox 5-0. On the other side, Pomeranz was once again getting the job done as a starting pitcher. I think most people wanted to void his trade last year, however I doubt many would continue to say that this season. The only run Pomeranz gave up was a sac fly to Bautista in the 5th inning. Even that run was an unearned run due to a rare error from Pedroia in the field.

Pomeranz was done after 6.2 innings and handed the ball over to the bullpen. Pomeranz’s pitching line was 116 pitches, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB and 3 Ks. Heath Hembree came out to finish off the 7th and did so with ease. Hembree went back out for the 8th and pitched himself an easy, scoreless inning. Ben Taylor came out of the pen for the 9th inning and was able to get the win for the Sox. In comparison to the game the night before, this one seemed like it was over in the blink of an eye.

Red Sox 5 Blue Jays 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (10-4) LP: Sanchez (1-3)