The Sox came into Baltimore for a 3 game series against the Orioles. The Sox looked to try to take over the top of the AL East with a nice showing in this series. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Dylan Bundy for the O’s. Pomeranz pitched well, but he got the loss since the Sox bats couldn’t score a single run for him.

Pomeranz game up his first run in the 3rd inning when he gave up an RBI single to Adam Jones to score Gentry. Sox 0-1. The O’s got their 2nd and final run of the night when Machado hit a solo home run off Pomeranz in the bottom of the 5th. Sox 0-2. Two runs shouldn’t be the end of the world, however those two runs would be the only runs scored by both teams that night. The Sox only got 6 hits on the whole night and never got more than a single. The Sox offense sure missed the offensive punch of someone like David Ortiz last night. The Sox pitching did their job with 6 innings from Pomeranz and then 2 scoreless inning to finish it off from Kelly, but you are guaranteed a loss when your offense won’t score a single run.

Probably the most talked about play in the game was the hard slide from Manny Machado into Dustin Pedroia at 2nd in the bottom of the 8th. Machado slid late and he ended up spiking Pedroia. Pedroia would end up having to come out of the game. The Sox wanted to be awarded the double play because of Machado’s slide. The review didn’t give the DP to the Sox. Butterfield lost it and was ejected. There is much discussion as to what might happen in Saturday’s game as a result. I personally hope that the Sox focus more on getting hits that turn into runs.

Red Sox 0 Orioles 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Bundy (3-1) LP: Pomeranz (1-1) SV: Brach (3)