The Red Sox won the first two games against the Tigers, so they were hoping for a sweep behind a strong start from Drew Pomeranz. Pomeranz previous outings has been pretty good, so there was high hope for a sweep. Pomeranz seemed to struggle out of the gate and he ended up not lasting 5 innings. Things went from bad to worse when the bullpen gave up a grand slam to Upton. The Sox offense was never able to recover and the Tigers won with ease.

Pomeranz gave up 3 runs in the top of the 1st to put the Sox behind from the start. Pomeranz gave up a 2 run homer to Castellanos and then an RBI single to Upton. Sox 0-3. The Sox got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 1st when Hanley Ramirez hit an RBI single to score Pedroia. Hanley was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double to end the inning in frustrating fashion. Sox 1-3. The Sox got within a single run in the bottom of the 3rd when Pedroia hit an RBI double to score JBJ. Sox 2-3. Pomeranz didn’t let the Tigers score again, however his pitch count was mighty high as he took the mound in the 5th. Pomeranz ended loading the bases with one out and Farrell went out to get him. Heath Hembree came into the game and instead of recording two outs, he gave up a grand slam to Justin Upton. Hembree also gave up an RBI single to Kinsler to have the Tigers up 8-2. The Sox got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 6th when Christian Vaxquez hit an RBI single. Unfortunately, that would be the last time the Sox scored last night. Sox 3-8. Blaine Boyer and Fernando Abad pitched scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the damage has already been done.

Red Sox 3 Tigers 8 BOXSCORE

WP: Norris (3-4) LP: Pomeranz (6-4)