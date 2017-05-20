The Red Sox looked to get a win against the Athletics and had their best shot at it with their ace Chris Sale on the mound vs. Kendall Graveman for the A’s. Sale pitched an impressive 7 innings of work, but the Sox bats once again didn’t show up for him. The game was tied 2-2 and went to extra innings. It didn’t stay in extras long as the A’s would end up walking off in the 10th with a solo home run from Canha.

The game stayed scoreless until the 4th inning when the Sox got on top thanks to a 2 run homer from Mitch Moreland. Sox 2-0. Sale was continuing his trend of striking out batters left and right on the other side. Sale did give up a solo run in the bottom of the 5th when Canha hit an RBI triple. Sox 2-1. Sale ended up giving up the game tying run in the bottom of the 6th when he gave up an RBI double to Davis. Sox 2-2. Sale pitched through 7 innings and once again struck out 10 batters. It’s been 8 straight starts that Sale has struck out at least 1o batters. His pitching line for the night was 113 pitches, 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB and 10 Ks.

Joe Kelly came out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning and then the Sox went with their closer Craig Kimbrel in the 9th. The A’s nearly walked off in the bottom of the 9th when Healy hit what looked like it would be a home run to center, but then Jackie Bradley Jr. timed a jump perfectly and robbed him of a game ending homer. It was a sight to see and reminded me what value JBJ has, no matter his batting average. It would all end up being moot though as Heath Hembree came out in the 1oth and gave up a lead off homer to Canha to have the A’s celebrating a walk off win.

Red Sox 2 Athletics 3 F/10 BOXSCORE

WP: Dull (2-2) LP: Hembree (0-2)