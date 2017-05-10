Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Fenway West
Sox Pitching Gets Pummeled Around in Loss to Brewers
Posted by on May 10, 2017

The Red Sox headed into Milwaukee for an interleague series with the Brewers.  It was a nice time to see Travis Shaw again.  The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Wily Peralta for the Brewers.   Pomeranz was coming off a couple strong outings, but he wouldn’t be able to say the same last night.  Pomeranz didn’t make it to the 5th inning and the Brewers scored 6 runs off of him.   The Sox bats started a comeback, but the Brewers bats got all over the bullpen as well.

The Sox struck first when Mookie Betts hit a solo homer to start the game.   That joy was short lived as the Brewers tagged Pomeranz with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning.  Thames hit a 2 run homer to take the lead and then added a few more with  an RBI single from Travis Shaw and a 2 run homer from Broxton.  Sox 1-5.  Pomeranz settled down until the bottom of the 4th when he gave up an RBI single to Arcia.  Sox 1-6.   The Sox started to battle back in the top of the 5th when they scored 3 runs in the inning.  Betts and Pedroia both hit RBI doubles to chase Peralta from the game.  Sox 3-6.  The Sox got an additional run against the Brewers’ pen when Benintendi hit an RBI double.  Sox 4-6.

Fernando Abad came out and pitched a scoreless 5th inning before handing the ball over to Heath Hembree.  Hembree found himself in some trouble when he gave up an RBI single to Arcia and then a 2 run RBI double to Franklin.  Sox 4-9.  The Sox got one of those runs back in the top of the 7th when Benintendi hit an RBI single to score Bogaerts.  Sox 5-9.  The Brewers ended up scoring two in the bottom of the 7th when Broxton hit a 2 run RBI triple against Ben Taylor.  Sox 5-11.   The Sox returned the favor when they scored two runs in the top of the 8th.   Mookie Betts hit an RBI double to score both Rutledge and Marrero.  Sox 7-11.  Joe Kelly finished off the game by pitching the 8th, however the Brewers easily coasted to victory.

Red Sox 7  Brewers 11 BOXSCORE

WP: Torres (2-3)  LP: Pomeranz (3-2)