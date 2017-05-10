The Red Sox headed into Milwaukee for an interleague series with the Brewers. It was a nice time to see Travis Shaw again. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Wily Peralta for the Brewers. Pomeranz was coming off a couple strong outings, but he wouldn’t be able to say the same last night. Pomeranz didn’t make it to the 5th inning and the Brewers scored 6 runs off of him. The Sox bats started a comeback, but the Brewers bats got all over the bullpen as well.

The Sox struck first when Mookie Betts hit a solo homer to start the game. That joy was short lived as the Brewers tagged Pomeranz with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning. Thames hit a 2 run homer to take the lead and then added a few more with an RBI single from Travis Shaw and a 2 run homer from Broxton. Sox 1-5. Pomeranz settled down until the bottom of the 4th when he gave up an RBI single to Arcia. Sox 1-6. The Sox started to battle back in the top of the 5th when they scored 3 runs in the inning. Betts and Pedroia both hit RBI doubles to chase Peralta from the game. Sox 3-6. The Sox got an additional run against the Brewers’ pen when Benintendi hit an RBI double. Sox 4-6.

Fernando Abad came out and pitched a scoreless 5th inning before handing the ball over to Heath Hembree. Hembree found himself in some trouble when he gave up an RBI single to Arcia and then a 2 run RBI double to Franklin. Sox 4-9. The Sox got one of those runs back in the top of the 7th when Benintendi hit an RBI single to score Bogaerts. Sox 5-9. The Brewers ended up scoring two in the bottom of the 7th when Broxton hit a 2 run RBI triple against Ben Taylor. Sox 5-11. The Sox returned the favor when they scored two runs in the top of the 8th. Mookie Betts hit an RBI double to score both Rutledge and Marrero. Sox 7-11. Joe Kelly finished off the game by pitching the 8th, however the Brewers easily coasted to victory.

Red Sox 7 Brewers 11 BOXSCORE

WP: Torres (2-3) LP: Pomeranz (3-2)