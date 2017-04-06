Quantcast
Sox Postpone 4/6 Game Due to Rain
April 6, 2017

The Red Sox just announced that the final game in the series with the Pirates is being postponed due to rain.   The game was scheduled to take place today at 2:05pm and the weather report calls for heavy rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

While I am not surprised that they called the game, I am a little surprised that they called it so early.   One, the Sox usually wait for a while to make sure they can’t get the game in.  Secondly, the game is against the Pirates who they aren’t scheduled to face again this season.   It would be a lot easier to schedule a make up game against another AL East team, but it will be more tricky with a National League team.

Anyone with tickets to today’s game can use that ticket whenever they are able to reschedule the game.