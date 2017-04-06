The Red Sox just announced that the final game in the series with the Pirates is being postponed due to rain. The game was scheduled to take place today at 2:05pm and the weather report calls for heavy rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

While I am not surprised that they called the game, I am a little surprised that they called it so early. One, the Sox usually wait for a while to make sure they can’t get the game in. Secondly, the game is against the Pirates who they aren’t scheduled to face again this season. It would be a lot easier to schedule a make up game against another AL East team, but it will be more tricky with a National League team.

Anyone with tickets to today’s game can use that ticket whenever they are able to reschedule the game.