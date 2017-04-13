The Red Sox had a rare two game series with an AL East team against the Orioles. The Sox won the first game and were looking for a mini-sweep. The Sox had Steven Wright on the mound vs. Ubaldo Jimenez. Wright’s knuckleball was not working at all and was pulled after giving up 8 runs before the 2nd inning was over. The Sox got all over Jimenez a little, but the game was over before it started.

The O’s scored early and often off of Wright. By the end of the first inning the Orioles would end up scoring 6 runs. Wright gave up an RBI ground rule double to Machado, an RBI single to Trumbo, a 3 run homer to Mancini and then a solo home run to Schoop. Sox 0-6. Gulp. Farrell gave Wright a chance to settle down, but his knuckleball was still all kinds of hittable in the 2nd inning. Wright gave up solo home runs to both Jones and Davis to have the Orioles leading 8-0. Wright was done for the night and Ben Taylor was into the game to try to stop the bleeding.

Taylor limited the damage in the 2nd inning, but then gave up a solo home run to Mancini in the 3rd inning. Sox 0-9. The Sox finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the 3rd when Benintendi hit an RBI sac fly to score Young. Sox 1-9. The Sox grabbed three more runs in the bottom of the 4th when Bogaerts hit an RBI single and then Sandoval hit a 2 run homer. Sox 4-9. The Sox always seem to get to Jimenez, but when their own starting pitcher gives up 8 runs, it doesn’t matter much.

Taylor went back out and finished up the 5th inning. Taylor looked pretty good out there and it is nice to know he can be a reliable long relief guy. Jimenez got chased in the bottom of the 5th and then the Sox scored their 5th and final run of the game when Bogaerts hit an RBI single. Sox 5-9. Fernando Abad came out to pitch a scoreless 6th inning or work. Abad went back out in the 7th, but when he gave up a leadoff single to Davis he was pulled in favor of Joe Kelly.

Kelly had a rough inning when he gave up a 2 run RBI double to Castillo and an RBI single to Schoop. Sox 12-5. Kelly went back out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning before handing the ball over to Robby Scott in the 9th. Scott pitched a scoreless 9th, but the Sox weren’t able to rally in the late innings and the O’s walked away with the victory easily.

Red Sox 5 Orioles 12 BOXSCORE

WP: Givens (2-0) LP: Wright (0-1)