The Sox came into the final game in Toronto looking to sweep the series. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Joe Biagini for the Jays. Pomeranz has continued to look strong this season and would continue it yesterday with a quality start. The Sox offense also gave him enough support and then some, scoring 15 runs throughout the game. The Sox won easily and with the Yankees losing, the Sox are now sitting up 3 games in the AL East.

The Sox scored a single run in the top of the 1st when Hanley Ramirez hit an RBI single to score Pedroia. Sox 1-0. The Sox grabbed another run in the 2nd when Mookie Betts hit an RBI single to score Lin. Sox 2-0. The Jays got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 2nd when Pearce hit an RBI sac fly off of Pomeranz. Sox 2-1. That would end up being the only run that the Jays scored yesterday as Pomeranz and the bullpen cruised along. The Sox scored three more runs in the 4th when Mookie Betts hit a 2 run home run. Sox 5-1. Betts hit another home run in the 6th, a 2 run dinger this time, in the 6th inning. Sox 7-1. Pomeranz finished off the 6th inning and was done for the day. His pitching line was 104 pitches, 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB and 3 Ks.

The Sox offense already gave Pomeranz all the run support he’d need, but then they exploded in the 7th. Marrero hit a 2 run RBI ground rule double, Betts hit a 2 run RBI single, Benintendi hit an RBI double, Pedroia hit an RBI ground rule double and then finally Ramirez hit a 2 run homer to cap off the inning. The Sox were leading 15-1 by the time the top of the 7th was over. Fernando Abad came out in the 7th and pitched three innings to finish the game out. An interesting and quirky rule in baseball is that even though the Sox are up 14 runs because Abad pitched three innings in relief to end the game, he’ll end up with a save. It’s one of my favorite rules of baseball.

Red Sox 15 Blue Jays 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (8-4) LP: Biagini (2-8) SV: Abad (1)