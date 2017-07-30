The Royals seem like they just can’t lose lately. The Royals had a nine game winning streak while the Sox have lost 5 out of their last 6 games. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Trevor Cahill for the Royals. Rodriguez didn’t have his best start, but the Sox kept coming back. The Sox tied the game in the 8th inning and then it went to extras. The Sox got the walk off in the 10th thanks to a ground out from Nunez and some great moves from Leon as he came to the plate!

The Sox got on the scoreboard in the 2nd inning when Vazquez hit an RBI triple to score Bradley Jr. The Sox got a second run in the 3rd when Nunez hit his first homer in a Sox uniform. Sox 2-0. Unfortunately the Sox gave the lead over to the Royals in the 4th. ERod gave up an RBI single to Merrifield and then a 3 run Pesky Pole homer to Cain. Sox 2-4.

The Sox tied it up in the bottom of the inning when Vazquez hit an RBI double and then Devers hit an RBI single. Sox 4-4. The Sox took the lead back in the 5th when Nunez hit another home run and then Moreland was safe by way of an error that also allowed JBJ to score. Sox 6-4. Unfortunately for the Sox everything fell apart in the 6th inning and the lead would get handed right back to the Royals. Abad came to the mound, but he wouldn’t be able to record an out. Escobar got on by an error from Devers and then Abad issued a walk. Abad was out and Boyer was in the game. Boyer gave up RBI singles to both Merrifield and Bonifacio to have the Royals tie the game up. The Sox still hadn’t recorded an out. Robby Scott came into the game in hopes of limiting the damage. Scott gave up an RBI groundout and then an RBI sac fly to give the Royals the lead, but he also was the only pitcher able to record three outs. Sox 6-8.

Scott went back out for the 7th inning and pitched himself a scoreless frame. The Sox got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Bradley Jr. hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 7-8. Heath Hembree came out for the 8th inning and also pitched a scoreless frame. The Sox got another run in the bottom of the 8th to once again tie this game up. Mookie Betts hit an RBI sac fly to score Brock Holt from 3rd base. Sox 8-8. Craig Kimbrel came out for the 9th and pitched himself a scoreless frame. The Sox weren’t able to walk off in the 9th, so the game went to extra innings. Matt Barnes came out for the 10th and was able to keep the Royals off the board. It would be the bottom of the 10th when the Sox were finally able to get the winning run across the plate. Sandy Leon started the game off with a double. Leon got to third due to a wild pitch and then he came home when Nunez hit a grounder and Leon headed for home. The ball beat Leon to the plate and he looked like he’d be out with no problems, but Leon somehow evaded the tag and was able to get his hand on the plate. It was a wonderfully dramatic way to win the game!

Red Sox 9 Royals 8 BOXSCORE F/10

WP: Barnes (6-2) LP: Minor (5-3)