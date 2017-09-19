The Sox left Tampa Bay and headed to Baltimore for a 3 game series with the O’s. The Sox had Doug Fister on the mound, however he wouldn’t end up making it out of the 3rd inning. Fister ended up giving up 5 runs and it looked like the Sox would no doubt be getting a loss. However, the Sox bats got to work on the O’s starter, Bundy, and by the end of the 4th the Sox had the lead. The lead went back and forth, but then the Sox tied it up again and it went into extras. The Sox’s good luck in extras continued with the Sox took the lead in the 11th and were able to notch down the win.

Fister gave up a single run in the 1st inning when he gave up an RBI groundout to Schoop. Sox 0-1. Fister found himself in more trouble in the 2nd inning when he gave up 3 more runs. Fister gave up a 2 run RBI double to Hays and an RBI sac fly to Machado. Sox 0-4. It clearly was not Fister’s night. Fister went back out for the 3rd inning, but he issued two walks and a single to load the bases with no outs, Farrell went out to get him. Heath Hembree came in to try to limit the damage. Hembree gave up an RBI sac fly to Castillo, but then got a double play to get out of the inning. Sox 0-5. The Sox finally got on the board in the top of the 4th inning. Dustin Pedroia had to leave the game during the middle of an at bat because he was hit in face by a foul ball and was bleeding quite a bit. He seems to be okay and is day to day, but it looked pretty scary for a bit. Brock Holt came into the game to finish his at bat and hit a double. Betts then hit an RBI single to bring Holt to the plate. Sox 1-5.

Heath Hembree went back out for the 4th inning and ended up giving up the 6th run of the game to the O’s. Hembree gave up an RBI single to Jones to have the O’s leading 6-1. However, the Sox offense would end up scoring 6 times in the top of the 5th and getting the lead. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI single, Holt a 2 run RBI single and then Betts hit a 3 run bases clearing RBI double to have the Sox up 7-6. Unfortunately for the Sox though, that lead didn’t last for long. Fernando Abad came out for the 5th inning and ended up giving up 2 runs. Abad gave up a game tying solo home run to Alvarez and then an RBI double to Beckham. Sox 7-8.

Brandon Workman came out and pitched a scoreless 6th inning before the Sox tied the ball game up in the top of the 7th. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run to have the game tied 8-8. Robby Scott came out for the 7th inning and got a single out before handing the ball over to Joe Kelly. Kelly got the next two outs to send the game to the 8th inning. Addison Reed pitched the 8th inning and got himself in and then out of trouble. Reed had a runner at 3rd with only one out, but got the next batter by way of the K and then a groundout to end the inning without allowing the runner to score. Sox 8-8. Kimbrel pitched a scoreless 9th inning to send the game once again to extra innings. Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 10th inning and the Sox offense finally broke through again in the top of the 11th. The Sox had the bases loaded with two outs when Andrew Benintendi hit a 2 run RBI single to get the lead for the Sox. Sox 10-8. Carson Smith came out in the bottom of the 11th and was able to get the win and the save.

Red Sox 10 Orioles 8 F/11 BOXSCORE

WP: Barnes (7-3) LP: Castro (3-2) SV: Smith (1)