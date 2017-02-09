Brace yourself – there is a chance that the New Era may be receiving a swift kick in the crotch in the next few weeks.

As announced on Raw last Monday, Kevin Owens is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg at Fastlane in March. To those that are reading this and may not have been watching WWE recently, yes, THAT Goldberg.

Goldberg taking on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania has seemed to be the plan since Goldberg agree to be a part of last year’s WWE 2K17 video game. That’s fine. That’s more than fine. That would have been a

solid match to see.

Word as of late, though, is that WWE has decided to put the Universal Championship in that match.

… BAD …

If Goldberg walks into WrestleMania as the WWE Universal Champion, WWE will have proven that they did not learn from their mistake 13 years ago. It was WrestleMania 20 where Lesnar and Goldberg first met on the grandest stage in wrestling. Only problem was that both competitors were leaving the company after that match….and the New York crowd found out about it!

The match never had a chance. The crowd quickly and frequently showed their displeasure for the two throughout the entire match.

We may not even have to wait for WrestleMania for that kind of negative reaction. Fastlane is March 5 in Milwaukee. The next night Raw and its potential Universal Champion will be heading into the AllState Arena. IN CHICAGO! The Windy City fans will simply destroy Goldberg and any reference of him! The CM Punk chants will be just as loud as they were when Raw came to Chicago a month and a half after The Best in the World walked out on the company.

Fear not, WWE Universe! There is still a way out of this potential mess!

As of right now, the only reason that Goldberg wants to fight Lesnar is that Lesnar and Paul Heyman basically just said, “Hey Bill, wanna fight again?”

We need more!

So, the match goes on like a normal match at first – maybe even longer than 1:26. Just as Goldberg is about to put Owens away, out comes Lesnar to cost Goldberg the match. Goldberg NOW has a legit reason to want to get in the ring with The Beast Incarnate.

But what of Owens? Still need to have a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania!

Owens comes out the next night on Raw (probably to a hero’s welcome in Chicago) and brag and boast of the fact that he has run through anyone that has challenged him and that HE is the greatest Universal Champion in history!

Out go the lights!

Out comes the first ever Universal Champion!

Out comes Finn Balor!

For the first time since August, Balor steps in a WWE ring and challenges Owens for the title at WrestleMania. Yes Please!

Back in January the world was talking about the six-star classic that Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada put on at New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 11. WWE took notice and noted that they want WrestleMania’s main event to create just as much buzz and be the type of classic that Omega/Okada was.

Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg can’t do that! Kevin Owens vs Finn Balor can!

