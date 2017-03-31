Do you have your WrestleMania plans set yet?

Wrestling fans all over the world will be getting together this weekend to celebrate our Super Bowl – WrestleMania!

Me personally, and I’m sure I am not alone in this, but I have always loved to have an all-day get together with friends and spend the day surrounded by wrestling. Before the main show begins, it is a must to utilize the WWE Network (or a proper DVD collection back in the stone age) to put some classic WrestleMania matches on to properly get you ready.

I’ve found though that every year it’s the same thing – ask someone what match they want to see and it’s usually the same answer – Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart vs Stone Cold, Hogan vs Warrior, Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels, Macho Man vs Ricky Steamboat etc.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not taking ANYTHING away from those classics. They are perennial top 10 matches in WrestleMania history and justifiably so. But let’s mix things up a bit though!

Here is a list of what I consider to be some of the most underrated matches in WrestleMania history. They won’t be the classics that you are most familiar with but they will be more than enough to keep your living room entertained.

WRESTLEMANIA 4 – “Ravishing” Rick Rude

vs Jake “The Snake” Roberts

With Rude finally being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, it makes sense to watch one of his classic matches. Rude and Roberts go the distance in the first round of the WWF Championship tournament in a 15 minute time limit draw. Yes kids, there used to be this thing called a “time limit.”

WRESTLEMANIA 8 – Bret “The Hitman” Hart

vs “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

This one may be stretching it a bit as an underrated match, but I don’t think people talk about it as they should. This was a great wrestling match for the Intercontinental Championship that left Hart a bloody mess, something you didn’t see that much in 1992.

WRESTLEMANIA 11 – Diesel vs Shawn Michaels

The fact that a WWF Championship is on an underrated match should tell you just how horrible the 1995 Granddaddy of them All really. Don’t make the mistake of looking past this one though. The two best friends had amazing chemistry together in this match that really solidified Michaels as a main event level star.

WRESTLEMANIA 12 – Diesel vs The Undertaker

Kevin Nash is underrated overall so it’s no surprise that he is on this list multiple times. In this battle early in The Streak Diesel gave The Deadman a true run for his money. This is a very physical contest that Taker seemed overpowered in for most of it. That just didn’t happen back then!

WRESTLEMANIA 14 – Triple H vs Owen Hart

I really believe that if it wasn’t for the meteoric rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin that Owen Hart would have been in the main event. Owen was on fire with his soul survivor character after his brother and brother-in-law’s left for WCW. Instead, we got a great match for the European Championship with Hart and the future Game.

WRESTLEMANIA 18 – Kurt Angle vs Kane

Kane might have been at his best in 2002. After helping lead the WWF over the ECW/WCW alliance in mid-late 2001, The Big Red Machine would find himself in the title picture towards the end of ’02. In the middle of that run was a match at WrestleMania against the Olympic Gold Medalist Angle.

WRESTLEMANIA 21 – Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels

Probably another stretch to make a list like this but it is just because this match does not get the recognition it should. These two names side by side generates immediate high expectations. Not only did they live up to the hype, they far exceeded it.

WRESTLEMANIA 25 – Matt Hardy vs Jeff Hardy

With the rumors swirling around about the Hardy’s return, how could you not want to watch this street fight? Far before anything or anyone was Broken, Matt and Jeff were just a couple of brothers going through a bit of a sibling rivalry that could only be resolved with tables, ladders and chairs. You know, that old story!

WRESTLEMANIA 26 – Triple H vs Sheamus

Just months after debuting in late 2009, Sheamus had defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship and was heading to WrestleMania against one of the greatest of all time. Sheamus proved that night that he had a long career ahead of him in what turned out to be The Game’s last match in his full time in-ring run.

WRESTLEMANIA 27 – Randy Orton vs CM Punk

There are some parts of Punk’s issues with WWE that I don’t agree, but a lot that I do. The main one being that HE should have been in the main event of WrestleMania that year instead of The Miz. How did he respond? By having the match of the night by far with The Viper. Shortly after that began what was probably the most entertaining period of WWE in quite some time, The Summer of Punk.

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK? IS THERE A MATCH THAT YOU THINK SHOULD BE INCLUDED HERE? SHOULD NOT BE? WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL BE THE UNDERRATED MATCH OF THE NIGHT ON SUNDAY? FOLLOW US ON TWITTER @FROM_THETOPROPE AND LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AND LET US KNOW!