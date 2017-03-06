I just don’t get it.

I have been trying to run a scenario in my head since late last night that would make Goldberg, a man who has literally spent less than five combined minutes in the ring over the course of two matches and a Rumble in the last 13 years will be heading into the biggest show of the year as the Raw Universal Championship.

I just don’t get it.

The only thing that I can think of is that WWE just doesn’t care about the Universal Championship. I said at the start of Kevin Owens’ run with the championship that WWE did a great job of cheapening the credibility of the Universal Championship.

Owens did a great job of changing that. Over the last few months, Owens has had some impressive matches that made the Universal Championship relevant.

All of that went away last night.

WWE was so close to getting it right! We all remember how much of a disaster Brock vs Goldberg was at WrestleMania 20 was. When initial reports of the WrestleMania rematch started to surface, everyone was understandably skeptical.

But since November, the build for the colossal rematch has been great! WWE did a good job of establishing Goldberg as a dominant force to go up against the incumbent dominant force in Lesnar. People were actually getting excited for the match.

Last night, they took the build too far. Goldberg vs Lesnar simply does not need a title. The build was good enough to let the match speak for itself. If anything was still lacking, it would be nothing one or two Paul Heyman promos couldn’t fix.

Owens deserved to walk into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion. Whether it be against Chris Jericho, a returning Finn Balor, or maybe even a triple threat, Owens deserved to walk to the ring as champion.

Yes there is still time to fix things, but it would obviously have to happen quick. Raw is in Chicago tonight, one of the most vocal cities in the wrestling world. The live crowd will be sure to show their displeasure towards the new Universal Championship. I’m sure those with tickets for the show started practicing their “CM Punk” chants as soon as the referee hit the three count last night.

If things stand as they are now, two part-timers will be battling for the top prize of the alleged flagship show of WWE.

I just don’t get it.