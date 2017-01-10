Just about everyone on the Blues roster has been asked about David Backes ahead of his return to St. Louis. Most of the answers were about what you’d expect (it’s weird, lots of emotions, etc.), but Patrik Berglund stole the show with his response.

Patrik Berglund on David Backes: "As long as I live I'll miss him" #stlblues — Norm Sanders (@NormSanders) January 10, 2017

That’s the most Berglund quote of all time. While there wasn’t any video of Berglund expressing his feelings, you can definitely picture him saying it with his usual mischievous grin.

Even though Berglund was joking around some, the close friendships and comradery are a very real thing in hockey and arguably more so in the NHL than in any sporting league in the world.