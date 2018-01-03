Don’t be surprised or concerned if you hear Jay Bouwmeester missed practice. The St. Louis Blues are planning to hold Bouwmeester out of practice to keep him healthy and ensure he’s in game-ready condition.

Via STLToday, head coach Mike Yeo stated that he doesn’t believe Bouwmeester needs to practice and that the team will hold him out of practice moving forward.

“This is gonna be the plan going forward. I don’t think that Bo needs to practice. I want to make sure he’s healthy for the games and feeling 100 percent for the games. He’s got the experience and we’ll just give him as many maintenance days as he needs to make sure that he can go out and play the way that he has been.”

At 34, Bouwmeester won’t miss much by not practicing. If his health is as precarious as it sounds, there’s no sense risking anything in practice. He has already dealt with a fractured ankle in training camp (missing 21 games) and then had another lower-body injury in November (missing nine more games).

Bouwmeester is currently playing just over 18 minutes per game.