Ready for some Blues roster moves? Of course you are. There’s lots to cover, so let’s get moving.

As if the Blues didn’t have enough players banged up, Jay Bouwmeester has landed back on the IR with an injury the team hasn’t fully revealed that he suffered prior to Thursday’s game. Thankfully, Alex Pietrangelo is skating and is close to returning to the team. Until then, the Blues will be skating with six healthy defensemen.

Meanwhile, Carter Hutton has been activated from the IR. That’s great news as Jake Allen could benefit from taking a game off.

Other Blues skaters – Robert Bortuzzo, Kyle Brodziak and Dmitrij Jaskin – took Friday off and are recovering from a variety of bumps and bruises. The team hasn’t offered any specifics, but none of the three are believed to have a serious injury.

Hopefully someone gives the Blues some bubble wrap for Christmas.