The Blues have had some really good goaltending this season and some really bad goaltending this season. That’s summarizing things with a pretty broad brush, but explaining things any further or with any more specifics would require a much longer article and some extreme amounts of alcohol. Ups and downs aside, Carter Hutton deserves some praise for his outstanding play on the road.

On the year, Hutton has played in 13 road games and has a 5-4-0 record with a tidy 2.12 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Those numbers on the year are solid, but his play of late on the road is the real story.

In his last six starts away from the Scottrade Center, Hutton has been dominant. He’s 5-1 with a 1.05 GAA and an insane .963 save percentage. He has three shutouts in his past four games (all of which were on the road). Hutton owns four road shutouts this season which tie a franchise record.

This article could stop there and Hutton would receive the praise he deserves, but there’s one other fact that’s worth noting that makes this whole thing even more remarkable.

Hutton had four shutouts in his career before joining the Blues across 76 games with the Blackhawks and Predators. He has added four more to that total this year, all of which were on the road, over the course of the past month. That’s nuts.

Jake Allen will have his say before 2016-17 is done, but Hutton has done quite a lot in a small amount of time to patch up the negativity surrounding the team’s goaltending.