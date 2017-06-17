Here’s a great update on Robby Fabbri. The 21-year-old Fabbri has been cleared following his ACL surgery and is now able to start training and preparing for the 2017-18 season.

Doug Armstrong says Robby Fabbri has been cleared following ACL surgery has transitioned into full off-season training mode #stlblues — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 16, 2017

Fabbri’s 2016-17 season ended prematurely when he suffered the injury to his ACL in March. At the time, it was reported that he was expected to be ready for training camp later in the year when the Blues start getting ready for the new season. That schedule appears to be intact now that Fabbri is cleared to train.

He was missed dearly during the playoffs as the Blues struggled to find the kind of offensive spark which Fabbri can provide. When he went down with the injury, he already had 29 points in 51 games and was emerging as one of the most reliable offensive weapons on the roster.

With plenty of changes coming to the Blues and the league as a whole with the NHL Expansion Draft, it’s nice to see one familiar face working to get back into the mix.