Robby Fabbri’s road to recovery has already started. It was announced on February 5th that the talented young forward would miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Blues said they believed he’s be back healthy in time for the 2017-18 season, but few additional details were released.

It turns out that Fabbri had his surgery at the end of February and is already looking ahead.

Fabbri had his knee surgery Feb. 27. Army: "Everything went well and he's focusing and working hard to be ready for training camp next year" — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 10, 2017

That’s encouraging news. Fabbri has a long way to go before he’ll be ready to resume any kind of hockey activity, but it’s good to see that his recovery is underway.