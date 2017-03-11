Posted byon
Robby Fabbri’s road to recovery has already started. It was announced on February 5th that the talented young forward would miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Blues said they believed he’s be back healthy in time for the 2017-18 season, but few additional details were released.
It turns out that Fabbri had his surgery at the end of February and is already looking ahead.
That’s encouraging news. Fabbri has a long way to go before he’ll be ready to resume any kind of hockey activity, but it’s good to see that his recovery is underway.