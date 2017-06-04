Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Frozen Notes
St. Louis named as a potential destination for Ilya Kovalchuk
Posted by on June 4, 2017

What’s the biggest sign that summer is here? Hot weather and the Stanley Cup Playoffs winding down are both good answers, but the correct one is the resurgence of Ilya Kovalchuk rumors. Rumors suggesting Kovalchuk wants to return to the NHL aren’t exactly new, but they seem to carry a bit more weight this year. Surprisingly, one of the rumored destinations for Kovalchuk is St. Louis.

Other possible landing spots for Kovalchuk have been rumored to be New Jersey (obviously) as well as the New York Rangers.

Why are the St. Louis Blues on that list of possible teams? The answer may sit with Martin Brodeur.

Should he return, Kovalchuk would want to go to a place where he has a solid relationship already in place. He and Brodeur spent plenty of time together in New Jersey and Brodeur could easily help his transition to the Blues.

At 34, Kovalchuk still has plenty of skill left in the tank and could be a huge boost for any team – if he chooses to come back to the NHL. The Blues have an obvious need for a top-6 forward, mainly a center, but they could be in line for some help if they’re able to clear up some cap space by moving Jori Lehtera.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Partnered Stories