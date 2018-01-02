Carter Hutton made one of the best saves of the season for the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils. Of course, he also was the one responsible for giving the puck away in the first place, but let’s just focus on his incredible recovery.

With the Blues on the power play, Hutton left his crease to play the puck in the faceoff circle. As the Devils closed in, Hutton lost the puck in the corner and was forced to make a sliding save.

Hutton earning the start created a stir among Blues fans who felt the team may be starting to see a goaltending controversy. Mike Yeo dismissed that notion, but the Blues did make the correct decision to start Hutton over Jake Allen due to Hutton’s outstanding league-leading play this season.

Consider this cleaning up a mess with style.