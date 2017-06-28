The Scottrade Center is going to look pretty different come September. The team already officially said goodbye to their old scoreboard, but now there are several other projects underway around the arena. A total of 18 different projects are under construction inside the building, ranging from replacing the entire floor and the ice making equipment to the installation of theater boxes.

Here’s a look via KMOX:

The new theatre boxes are a bit difficult to picture, but based on their description, they sound like an upgraded version of the current club seats. There’s no telling how or if the addition of those seats and the removal of the standard seats will impact the arena’s overall seating capacity. Details remain fairly vague on the rest of the projects, but the arena will receive upgrades in lighting, sound and overhauled dressing rooms.

All of the work in this first phase of the renovation is expected to be completed by September.