Team: Los Angeles Clippers (5-9) at Charlotte Hornets (5-9)

Time: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM ET (Spectrum Center)

The Clippers look to recuperate 24 hours after their devastating loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Los Angeles is in the middle of a 7 game losing streak, and is desperately in need of a win. However, their opponents, the Charlotte Hornets, are in a similar situation. The Hornets are in the middle of a 6 game losing streak, having just lost an embarrassing game against the Chicago Bulls last night.

Two teams will look to put their losing streak behind them tonight, in a battle of desperate must-wins. Both teams are so similar, that it should be make for an interesting match up tonight. Both teams have the same record (5-9), defensive rating (106.9 PPG), the 3 point percentage (35.7%), and nearly identical assists per game (LAC = 19.7 & CHA = 19.6).

The biggest difference between the teams is that Charlotte does not turnover the ball. The Hornets are a top 3 team at protecting the ball, averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. While there are slight differences in their offensive ratings & rebounds, they’re similar enough to not highlight.

The biggest question mark for tonight’s game is whether or not Kemba Walker will be playing. Kemba Walker has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game, which is a big deal for Charlotte. Walker just came off an incredible game against Chicago, putting up: 47 points (17/27 FGs), 5 assists, 6 rebounds, and 1 turnover.

Tonight’s game between identical teams will truly come down to who wants it more.