Blake Griffin may not be on the Clippers anymore, but that didn’t stop James Harden from throwing a little bit of shade. Harden spoke with ESPN about the upcoming match up against the Clippers, where he joked about Griffin stating, “who’s that?”

For the uninitiated, when the Rockets played the Clippers on January 15th, it was a dramatic scene. Multiple technicals were handed out, players almost fought each other, and the Rockets stormed the Clippers’ locker room. It was one of the most bizarre and talked about games of the NBA season. Much of the drama stirred from the Blake Griffin & Chris Paul beef. Griffin was the face of the Clippers at the time and led the emotionally charged team to a win against Houston.

Every NBA fan marked Feburary 28th on their calendar, in hopes of seeing another dramatic rematch between the two players. While Griffin is no longer on the Clippers, you can still consider this a revenge game for Houston. The Rockets are 0-2 against the Clippers, and were left humiliated last game on January 15th. There aren’t as many story-lines this time around, but this is still a game where Chris Paul is playing his former team.