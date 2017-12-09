Team: Washington Wizards (14-11) at Los Angeles Clippers (8-15)

Time: Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at Staples Center (3:30PM ET)

The hobbled LA Clippers look to put their losing ways behind them, as they face a Wizards team that’s also missing their star player. However, Washington has managed to win 3 out of the last 4 games without their star point guard, John Wall. In fact, the Wizards have just won consecutive games for the first time since November 15th. Their success is due to Bradley Beal’s offensive tear, scoring 34 points against Phoenix & 51 against Portland.

Despite being short manned, this is a game the Clippers can still when. Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat have been struggling on this road trip. Here’s what the Clippers need to do in order to pull out a W.

Play Solid Defense

Last game against Minnesota, the Clippers did everything right, except play defense. They’ll be alright if they can play the same offensive game, but just with better defense. Washington is 20th in the league in assists (21.9), so there’s no need to make any gambles in the passing lane. However, they do make 16.9% of their points from the mid-range, so the Clippers need to stay on their men.

We'll slow this +1 down so you can watch the 🐼 work. #WizSuns pic.twitter.com/HKmn5KZNTq — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 8, 2017

Bradley Beal can get hot in a hurry, containing him is the only chance the Clippers have at winning this game.

Limit Turnovers

Turning over the ball against this Wizards team spells disaster. Washington is 8th in the league in points off of turnovers, scoring 18 points per game. The Clippers do not have enough offensive firepower to give away any potential baskets, every point desperately counts. The Wizards are 11-1 when their opponent scores under 100 points, the Clippers need to score above that margin. Two games ago against Minnesota, the Clippers had a solid chance to take a double digit lead, but failed to do so because of turnovers. LA will need some sort of cushion in the lead in order to beat this Washington team.

Prediction: If Beal scores 30+ points Washington will win. If he doesn’t, the Clippers will win.