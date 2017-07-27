Talk about an interesting 24 hours for the L.A. Chargers- on Wednesday they brought in Robert Griffin III for a tryout and then hours later, traded with Buffalo for Cardale Jones. So long and farewell to a former Heisman winner and hello to a former national champion.

Jones, a 4th round pick just a year ago, was reportedly on the chopping block this offseason, and when Buffalo invested a 5th round pick this year in Nathan Peterman, it only spelled out a competition for the backup role between Jones and Peterman, but not anymore.

Now Jones heads to the West Coast where he’ll battle 12-year veteran Kellen Clemens, who has backed up Philip Rivers the last three seasons.

It was an interesting move by the Chargers, and one that completely took us by surprise. It’s a good move for Cardale Jones though, as it seemed that he was never going to get a shot to play in Buffalo. And even though Rivers has been an ironman in the league since joining, he’s also 35, and will turn 36 in December. Jones now has a chance to learn from one of the games best pure passers while coming up on a very young team that is loaded with talent all across the board on offense.

For Jones, the trade is a fresh start, a reunion with his offensive coordinator in Buffalo and now head coach for the Chargers (Anthony Lynn), and a reunion with former Ohio State teammate Joey Bosa.