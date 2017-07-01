

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie “A League of Their Own’ hitting cinemas…the folks over at HalloweenCostumes.com put out an interesting mashup.

And it. Is. Awesome.

All your favorites from the movie are included.

There’s Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) as Wonder Woman, Doris Murphy (Rosie O’Donnell) as Batwoman, Kit Keller (Lori Petty) as Aquawoman and, of course, Mae Mordabito (Madonna) as Flash.

Also included…Negro Leagues legend Mamie Johnson who, while she wasn’t a member of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (she was denied because of her race) was said to have inspired the “stray ball” scene in the film.

There’s literally no chance this would be a worse movie that what Zack Snyder and the DC Murderverse is forcing on us.