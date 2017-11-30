

Aaron Judge was among the top vote-getters for this past summer’s All-Star Game.

Tuesday, it was revealed that the New York Yankees slugger collected ten more votes, but this time…it was for mayor of the Big Apple. It’s true, Linden High School’s forever “Most Flirty” and reigning American League Rookie of Year was among the top write-in vote recipients.

Sure, Bill de Blasio walked away with the election, but plenty of others collected votes. Among the notables…New York Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis (nine), former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi (two), future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (two) and the recently benched Eli Manning (one).