

When Atlanta Braves organist Matthew Kaminski was brainstorming, trying to come up with some clever song choices for the visiting Chicago Cubs players, he had no idea they would ever reach beyond the walls of SunTrust Park.

But, as you might have surmised, they did.

When Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward came to plate for the first time, Kaminski (who grew up a fan of the 2016 World Champs) did what any music-loving child of the 70s would do. He broke out some Kansas.

And the band took notice…tweeting at the longtime ballpark maestro.

So how’d Kaminski do? Based on the subsequent tweets…not too shabby.

Some of Kaminski’s other notable musical selections…“Bennie and the Jets” for Ben Zobrist, “Viva Las Vegas” for Kris Bryant and “Look at Me I’m Sandra Dee” for Anthony Rizzo.