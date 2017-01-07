To celebrate National Bobblehead Day, plenty of teams around the Majors, chose Saturday to reveal their annual bobblehead giveaways.

Included as part of the Atlanta Braves promotional lineup…new pitcher Bartolo Colon.

Friday, June 9 #BravesBobble: Bartolo Colon bobblehead night featuring his signature pitching motion! #NationalBobbleheadDay pic.twitter.com/zD9QNJDCXJ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 7, 2017

Cool, right?

Colon is a popular player, so it makes perfect sense that he joins Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp as one of the five bobbleheads the team is giving away, but let’s dig deeper and look at that date and ponder…why June 9?

A quick glance at the Braves 2017 schedule gives away the secret. That’s the same night the Braves play host to Colon’s former team, the New York Mets. Sure, sure, the Braves and Mets face each other 19 times this upcoming season, but something tells me no game will mean more than that Friday night matchup.

Your move, Mets.