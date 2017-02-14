

The Washington Nationals aren’t expecting him in West Palm Beach until Sunday, so Bryce Harper ventured out to take in some WWE in hometown of Las Vegas.

The 2015 National League MVP popped up during “Monday Night RAW” sitting ringside with his crew, which included big brother Bryan.

Now, you’re going to get folks online suggesting the All-Star already isn’t taking the upcoming season seriously, but Washington fans should be more worried about Harper’s choice of head gear.

Yeah…that’s a Dallas Cowboys lid, friends.