Posted byon
ARTHUR RHODES
First Year on Ballot
PLAYING CAREER: Baltimore Orioles (1991–1999), Seattle Mariners (2000–2003), Oakland Athletics (2004), Cleveland Indians (2005), Philadelphia Phillies (2006), Seattle Mariners (2008), Florida Marlins (2008), Cincinnati Reds (2009–2010), Texas Rangers (2011) and St. Louis Cardinals (2011)
ACHIEVEMENTS: 87-70 record with a 4.08 ERA, 1152 in 900 games over 20 seasons. At the time of his retirement in 2011, only Mariano Rivera had appeared in more games among active pitchers. 2011 World Series champion. 2010 All-Star.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:
HOVG THOUGHTS: None.