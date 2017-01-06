ARTHUR RHODES

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Baltimore Orioles (1991–1999), Seattle Mariners (2000–2003), Oakland Athletics (2004), Cleveland Indians (2005), Philadelphia Phillies (2006), Seattle Mariners (2008), Florida Marlins (2008), Cincinnati Reds (2009–2010), Texas Rangers (2011) and St. Louis Cardinals (2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: 87-70 record with a 4.08 ERA, 1152 in 900 games over 20 seasons. At the time of his retirement in 2011, only Mariano Rivera had appeared in more games among active pitchers. 2011 World Series champion. 2010 All-Star.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Any votes for Arthur Rhodes or Freddy Sanchez for HOF have to be drunken mistakes, right? — Section 108 (@fromthe108) December 28, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: None.