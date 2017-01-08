FREDDY SANCHEZ

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: Boston Red Sox (2002–2003), Pittsburgh Pirates (2004–2009) and San Francisco Giants (2009–2011)

ACHIEVEMENTS: .297 batting average, 1012 hits and 215 doubles in ten seasons. 2010 World Series Champion. Three-time All-Star (2006, 2007 and 2009). 2006 National League batting champion. In 2010, became the first player in history to collect three doubles in his first three World Series at bats.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Ridiculous that Freddy Sanchez isn't getting more HOF support. More batting titles than Bagwell, Vlad and Pudge combined. — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) December 28, 2016

Any votes for Arthur Rhodes or Freddy Sanchez for HOF have to be drunken mistakes, right? — Section 108 (@fromthe108) December 28, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: Great guy. Won’t get close to a single vote.