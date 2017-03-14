

Remember when Manny Ramirez announced he was making another return to baseball in Japan? Now we know why.

Unlimited sushi.

Seriously. according to the interwebs, one of the perks of the 12-time All-Star signing with the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs is “all the sushi he wants to eat”.

But that’s not all.

Also included as part of his contract…use of a Mercedes Benz (driver included), his own hotel suite while on the road and optional practices.

Turns out, it’s good to be Manny (being Manny).