For whatever reason, Donald Trump is meeting with Rob Manfred Tuesday morning.

While there’s nothing out there (yet) detailing why baseball’s commish is at Trump Tower meeting the president-elect, one has to speculate if they’ll chat about one of The Donald’s favorites topics of discussion.

Pete Rose.

For years, Trump has been championing the hit king’s reinstatement into baseball and, more importantly, his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Can't believe Major League Baseball just rejected @PeteRose_14 for the Hall of Fame. He's paid the price. So ridiculous – let him in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2015

Now, if Trump’s support of Rose looks familiar…there’s this from July 2015.

Let Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It's time, he has paid a big and very long price! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2015

April 2015.

Glad to see that @PeteRose_14 has been hired by @FOXSports as an analyst. Pete should be around baseball and in the Hall of Fame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2015

Two months before that.

Let Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame now – 35 years is enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2015

June 2014.

It's time to let Pete Rose, the all time hits leader, into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Enough already!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2014

January 2014

After watching all about the horror story that is A-Rod, I realized again that it is time to let Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2014

Those four separate times from December 2013.

Let Pete into the Hall of Fame- http://t.co/6ksLuFzRHw @PeteRose_14 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2013

Come on MLB, do the right thing! Let @PeteRose_14 into the Hall. No drugs—just hard work and talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2013

Major League Baseball: The best thing you can do is let @PeteRose_14—your all time hits leader—into the Hall of Fame. It's time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2013

It’s time for @PeteRose_14 to enter @MLB’s @BaseballHall. All time hits leader has paid the price. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2013

And all the rest of the times.

@PeteRose_14 Once again, it is time to let all time hits leader Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He has paid a big price! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2013

Let @PeteRose in the HOF – it's time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2013

Why has all time hits leader Pete Rose paid a 20 year price whrn A-Rod gets 200 game penalty. It's time to let Pete into The Hall of Fame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2013

Pete Rose should now be allowed in The Baseball Hall of Fame. The all-time hits leader has paid the price already! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2013

All time hit leader Pete Rose should now be in the Baseball Hall Of Fame. He has paid his penalty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2013

I’m not a Trump supporter, but I do appreciate his tenacity and willingness to stick to his beliefs. That said, I am disappointed we never did get to see Rose on “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

"@MarkFleming22: @realDonaldTrump Is there any particular celebrity you would want to have on The Apprentice?" Pete Rose & let him in Hall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2014

And, yes, I would’ve watched.