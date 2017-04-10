

Longtime Major Leaguer Otis Nixon was expected at a suburban Atlanta golf course Saturday morning.

According to police…he never showed up.

HELP US LOCATE: Otis Nixon, black male, 58, who was last seen yesterday morning at 10am leaving his residence in a gray 2011 Range Rover. pic.twitter.com/Tra36lwmHv — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017

Nixon’s girlfriend reported the former outfielder missing Sunday afternoon. Even though there’s no evidence of foul play, it’s hard not to remember Nixon’s past run-ins with the law. In 2013, the 17-year big league veteran was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a drug-related object.

During his career, which included stints, most notably, with the Montreal Expos and Atlanta Braves, Nixon hit .270 with 620 stolen bases. Fun fact…he stole more bases than any player that had never appeared in an All-Star game.