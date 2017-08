Alright. This is pretty awesome.

Over on Twitter, the guys from Golf Digest ask the age-old question…what if golf had bat flips? The answer is pretty remarkable.

"If golf had "bat" flips…" We reimagined the most memorable bat flips in baseball to see what they would look like on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/1hqhyD7eUp — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 29, 2017

Move over Batting Stance Guy…you’ve got some competition.