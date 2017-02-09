

You be hard pressed to find anyone not named Ken Ham (look him up, guys) who doesn’t absolutely adore Bill Nye “The Science Guy”.

And that’s exactly why the promo for his new Netflix series “Bill Nye Explains the World” garnered nearly a half-million views the first day it was online.

But here’s the best part…among the cavalcade of top-notch guests (Zach Braff, Wil Wheaton, Joel McHale, etc) is Hunter Pence. That’s right, the San Francisco Giants outfielder is right there at the 0:18 mark hitting baseballs.

What’s he doing with Nye? Unknown.

Will he be on the premiere episode April 21? No idea.

Oddly, this won’t be Pence’s first time on a Netflix-exclusive show. You’ll remember not too long ago when you binge-watched the first season of “Fuller House”, that dude appeared as Stephanie’s boyfriend in the episode eleven.

It’s alright…your secret is sage with me.