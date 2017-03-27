

Prior to his sophomore season with the Miami Marlins, Ichiro showed up to Spring Training wearing a shirt with (no doubt) his favorite player on the front.

Yup, that’s a crude drawing of Ichiro on the front of the future Hall of Famer’s shirt. Fun, right? Turns out, the former American League MVP’s love of t-shirts didn’t begin and end with this gem.

Dude’s seemingly got a full closet of them.

From Bowser…

…to this shrimp…

…to sushi. They’re all here!

Now, the best part…Ichiro’s shirts have their own Twitter account. And it’s pretty awesome.

Enjoy.