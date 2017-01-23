To say Ivan Rodriguez is having a great week would be an understatement.

Wednesday, “Pudge” became just the second catcher (Johnny Bench was the other) to be elected into the baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot. A day later, the Texas Rangers announced they’d be retiring his number.

And on Sunday…this from the Dallas Mavericks.

At halftime of the Mavs blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers, Rodriguez was presented with a Dallas jersey with his familiar Number 7 on the back by team owner Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson and former players Rolando Blackman and Michael Finley.

Pretty cool.

Coincidentally, Rodriguez’s relationship with Nelson actually goes back a few years. In 2014, the 14-time All-Star and the Mavs general manager teamed up to help bring baseball to Juarez, Mexico.