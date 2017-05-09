

Win the World Series and folks will line up to give you free stuff. Take David Ross for example…the now-retired Chicago Cubs catcher parlayed his championship into a book (and movie) deal, a gig with the Harlem Globetrotters and a stint on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.

For manager Joe Maddon…it meant a new ride.

Monday, Winnebago Industries announced they signed the bespectacled skipper to a multi-year deal to endorse their RVs.

“We are really excited to kick off this partnership with the Maddons and collaborate with them as we introduce Winnebago and the appeal of the RV lifestyle to a new generation of fans,” Winnebago president Michael Happe said. “With their unique style, class and sense of adventure, Joe and Jaye are the perfect embodiment of the Winnebago brand.”

You’ll recall Maddon famously met with Cubs brass in his RV to hammer out a deal to join the team. So, yeah…you bet he’s ecstatic to join the Winnebago family.

“What I love about Winnebago is that it is this great, iconic RV brand, but also forward thinking,” Maddon said. “Winnebago gets us and our lifestyle. It’s our home.”