

The St. Paul Saints are in the midst of celebrating their 25th season of baseball and long the way, they’ve lined up a number of great promotions.

One they might not have planned…former player (and current host of “Intentional Talk” on the MLB Network) Kevin Millar coming back for one more game.

I will be there!!!!!! Trying to sign a one day contract to play!!!!😜 https://t.co/B3aMLp4rip — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) May 28, 2017

The 2004 World Series champion bookended his 12-year Major League run with stints with the independent team in both 1993 and 2010, hitting .255 with five home runs in 69 games of play.

Who do we need to petition to make this happen?