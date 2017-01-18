Quantcast
LaTroy Hawkins’ House is Awesome
Posted by on January 18, 2017

In 21 big league seasons, LaTroy Hawkins might have only made a handful of postseason appearances, but there’s no denying this…dude lived like a goddamn champion.

The longtime reliever (tenth all-time in games pitched!) recently put his suburban Dallas home on the market and, man, the thing is fully loaded. Oh, and get this…for a mere $4 million, the thing could be yours!

First, the specifics.

The five-bedroom, eleven-bath, 13,315 square foot home is situated on 5.8 acres in a gated community with private gate. Outside, you’re looking at a pool with slide, outdoor kitchen, stocked pond and basketball/tennis courts.

hawkins-house-1

Great looking house, yeah? Now, the cool stuff.

The aforementioned basketball courts. Not pictured…the Atlanta Hawks logo at midcourt.

hawkins-house-basketball-court

Movie theater.

hawkins-house-movie

Game room(?) with hawk mural on doors.

hawking-house-hawk

Gigantic Jackie Robinson mural.

hawkins-house-robinson

And…hair salon!

hawkins-house-hair-salon

Alright…so who wants to go in with me to buy Casa de Hawkins? Let’s do it!