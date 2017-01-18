In 21 big league seasons, LaTroy Hawkins might have only made a handful of postseason appearances, but there’s no denying this…dude lived like a goddamn champion.

The longtime reliever (tenth all-time in games pitched!) recently put his suburban Dallas home on the market and, man, the thing is fully loaded. Oh, and get this…for a mere $4 million, the thing could be yours!

First, the specifics.

The five-bedroom, eleven-bath, 13,315 square foot home is situated on 5.8 acres in a gated community with private gate. Outside, you’re looking at a pool with slide, outdoor kitchen, stocked pond and basketball/tennis courts.

Great looking house, yeah? Now, the cool stuff.

The aforementioned basketball courts. Not pictured…the Atlanta Hawks logo at midcourt.

Movie theater.

Game room(?) with hawk mural on doors.

Gigantic Jackie Robinson mural.

And…hair salon!

Alright…so who wants to go in with me to buy Casa de Hawkins? Let’s do it!